ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.34

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.34 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 35392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 106.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 404.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

