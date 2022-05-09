ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,978 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000.

NYSEARCA:ROM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.09. 36,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,999. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

