ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Critical Survey

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSiebenSat.1 Media 10.51% 19.35% 5.24% Paramount Global 14.26% 7.90% 3.05%

0.0% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Paramount Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSiebenSat.1 Media 1 3 4 0 2.38 Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus price target of $17.72, indicating a potential upside of 644.54%. Given ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProSiebenSat.1 Media is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Paramount Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.62 billion 0.47 $304.99 million $0.63 3.78 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.67 $4.54 billion 6.11 4.86

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than ProSiebenSat.1 Media. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global beats ProSiebenSat.1 Media on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment is also involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com; commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content; and operates Studio71, which offers digital content and web productions covering branded content, original production, content distribution, influencer products, and creator management. The Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for social dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment also provides video-based social dating and entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.