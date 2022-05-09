Proton Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Proton has a total market cap of $75.64 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,693,007 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

