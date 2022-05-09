PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.79

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 13040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

