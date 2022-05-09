Public Index Network Market Cap Achieves $823,129.39 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $823,129.39 and $939.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00580863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.41 or 1.89498564 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

