Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $16.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.55 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

