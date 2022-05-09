Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.77

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $628.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,623,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336,980 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

