Pundi X[new] 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00153248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00598763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,035.12 or 1.91464354 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

