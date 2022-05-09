Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,691,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,112,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 714,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

