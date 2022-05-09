Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 598894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

