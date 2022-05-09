PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $161.00

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 161 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 259097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of £465.15 million and a P/E ratio of -9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.73.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

