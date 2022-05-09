Qcash Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. Qcash has a total market cap of $54.06 million and $564.51 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00021490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00181234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.00567879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,207.38 or 1.89958017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

