Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Quantum reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,569. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

