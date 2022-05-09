QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.17

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 130387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 7.90.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $731,765.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 760,649 shares of company stock worth $12,520,630. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

