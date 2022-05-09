Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and $139,378.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 24,863.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00377597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187990 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00551531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039296 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,440.45 or 1.88471834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.