Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.