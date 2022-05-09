Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,420 ($30.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($27.11) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.42) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,224 ($27.78).

LON RAT opened at GBX 2,020 ($25.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230 ($27.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,907.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,908.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

