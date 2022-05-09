Rathbones Group PLC Acquires New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 287,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,793. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $182,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,626,339 shares of company stock valued at $57,545,871 in the last ninety days.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

