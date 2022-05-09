Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $713.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $730.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

