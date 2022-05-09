Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.01. 12,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,926. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

