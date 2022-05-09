Rathbones Group PLC Has $10.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.71. 57,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,900. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.94.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

