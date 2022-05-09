Rathbones Group PLC Has $28.47 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.21. 3,339,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

