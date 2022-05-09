Rathbones Group PLC Has $62.72 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $62,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.27. 19,309,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,894,468. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

