Rathbones Group PLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 344.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.76. 5,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

