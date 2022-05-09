Rathbones Group PLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

ZBRA traded down $9.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.88. 5,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,108. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $333.37 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

