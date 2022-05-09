Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.05. 8,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

