Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $107,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $546.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,463. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

