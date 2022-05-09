Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.44.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.11. 70,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,968. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

