Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $35,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,185,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,344,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

ULTA traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.43. 639,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,552. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

