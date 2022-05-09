Rathbones Group PLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 126,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,024. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

