Rathbones Group PLC Sells 10,285 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after buying an additional 326,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,756,000 after buying an additional 105,071 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,739,000 after buying an additional 87,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 463,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

