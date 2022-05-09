Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,353 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,862,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.55 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

