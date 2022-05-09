Rathbones Group PLC Sells 5,826 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.23. 296,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,669. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.34.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.