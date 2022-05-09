Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Raymond James worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 941,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,972 shares of company stock worth $4,461,674. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

