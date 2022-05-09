RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.