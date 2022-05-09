RED (RED) Achieves Market Cap of $489,246.29

RED (RED) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, RED has traded 4% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $489,246.29 and approximately $36,844.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00276316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00015570 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003149 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

