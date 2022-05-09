Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRR. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

