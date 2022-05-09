RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. RenaissanceRe reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RNR traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,790. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.55. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

