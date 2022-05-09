Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.22. 2,113,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,916. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.