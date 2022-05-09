Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.10 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.22. 2,113,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,916. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
