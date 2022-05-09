Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. The company had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 66,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 98,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.