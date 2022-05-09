Reviewing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) & PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PetMed Express alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetMed Express and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 1 1 0 2.00 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetMed Express currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given PetMed Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetMed Express and General Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $309.21 million 1.41 $30.60 million $1.08 19.25 General Cannabis $5.93 million 4.79 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares PetMed Express and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express 7.83% 16.00% 13.11% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Risk & Volatility

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of PetMed Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetMed Express beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetMed Express (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website and mobile app; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through catalogs, brochures, and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.