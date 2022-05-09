Reviewing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -271.73% -22.00% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Elio Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 15.43 -$100.77 million N/A N/A Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Elio Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 186.16%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Volatility & Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 14.13, indicating that its share price is 1,313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Elio Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

