RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $14.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.98. 880,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,654. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.