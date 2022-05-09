RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,987,000.

Shares of IHI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.07. 3,332,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

