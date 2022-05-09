RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $69.21 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $69,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,294. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

