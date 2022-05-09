RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $1.15 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,733,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,447. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

