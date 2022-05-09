RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $8.80 Million in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,540,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $42.05. 1,193,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

