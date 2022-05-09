RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 40,910 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,910 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $31,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.15. 4,922,080 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

