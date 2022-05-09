RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes $563,000 Position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IDNA traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.58. 96,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,025. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.